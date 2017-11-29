Why Amber Rose Is Rocking Wigs

KYSDC.Com

Fans can remember seeing Amber Rose for the very first time. She was rocking a blonde buzz cut and has been for the last 15 years. According to US Magazine the model has a good reason why she has been wearing wigs, pony tails and other hair accessories.

Rose said, “I’m kind of just getting bored and maybe I’ll do it again in a little while, but right now I just want to grow my hair out, so that’s why I’m wearing a lot of different wigs.” While some thing Rose will change up her hair color she isn’t into that. She said, “I was meant to be a blonde. I’m good with just blonde wigs for now until my hair grows out and I really, really want a ponytail. I know it might sound corny, but as a girl it’s been so many years since I’ve pulled my hair back in a ponytail and I just miss it!”

While managing time being a mom and falling in love, Rose is also working on Chocolate Rose. It is a lounge at the Chocolate Lounge Las Vegas with an all-male staff. We love Amber Rose’s looks and love to see her rock different styles!

