News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Former Dairy Queen Manager Faces Charges After Allegedly Bullying Teen Boy Into Suicide

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
Gavel laying on judges bench in courtroom

Source: Robert Daly / Getty

In January, Harley Branham a 22-year-old former Dairy Queen manager was arrested for allegedly driving an employee to suicide. According to PEOPLE, after the jury heard from a coroner they found that Branham caused Kenneth “Kenny” Suttner’s suicide. The manager harassed him while at work and at his school.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Other reports state that Branham would make Suttner hand-clean floors and she would throw food at him. If she didn’t like the way he made food she would also call him an “a**.” Other employees testified and mentioned that she would be mean to him, but Branham explained she was being playful.

Branham is now charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated stalking, two counts of third-degree assault as well as two counts of harassment. Later this week Branham will have a preliminary hearing. In a statement by Suttner’s family they thanked everyone for their support.

RELATED: Uber Driver Prays For Passenger That Wanted To Commit Suicide

RELATED: Why The Suicide Of Lincoln Park’s Chester Bennington Is A Big Loss For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ohio Mother Says 8-Year-Old Son Was Bullied Before Committing Suicide

The Latest:

Celebrity Suicides

2 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Suicides

Continue reading Celebrity Suicides

Celebrity Suicides

To lose someone you love is always difficult but for a person you know and care about to take their own life is even more difficult.  The ones left behind after a suicide are haunted by questions that can never be answered…and the guilt that perhaps something could have been done to prevent such a tragedy. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos