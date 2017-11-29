Former Dairy Queen Manager Faces Charges After Allegedly Bullying Teen Boy Into Suicide

KYSDC.Com

In January, Harley Branham a 22-year-old former Dairy Queen manager was arrested for allegedly driving an employee to suicide. According to PEOPLE, after the jury heard from a coroner they found that Branham caused Kenneth “Kenny” Suttner’s suicide. The manager harassed him while at work and at his school.

Other reports state that Branham would make Suttner hand-clean floors and she would throw food at him. If she didn’t like the way he made food she would also call him an “a**.” Other employees testified and mentioned that she would be mean to him, but Branham explained she was being playful.

Branham is now charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated stalking, two counts of third-degree assault as well as two counts of harassment. Later this week Branham will have a preliminary hearing. In a statement by Suttner’s family they thanked everyone for their support.

