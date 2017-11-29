Former Dairy Queen Manager Faces Charges After Allegedly Bullying Teen Boy Into Suicide

In January, Harley Branham a 22-year-old former Dairy Queen manager was arrested for allegedly driving an employee to suicide. According to PEOPLE, after the jury heard from a coroner they found that Branham caused Kenneth “Kenny” Suttner’s suicide. The manager harassed him while at work and at his school.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Other reports state that Branham would make Suttner hand-clean floors and she would throw food at him. If she didn’t like the way he made food she would also call him an “a**.” Other employees testified and mentioned that she would be mean to him, but Branham explained she was being playful.
Branham is now charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated stalking, two counts of third-degree assault as well as two counts of harassment. Later this week Branham will have a preliminary hearing. In a statement by Suttner’s family they thanked everyone for their support.
RELATED: Uber Driver Prays For Passenger That Wanted To Commit Suicide
RELATED: Why The Suicide Of Lincoln Park’s Chester Bennington Is A Big Loss For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Ohio Mother Says 8-Year-Old Son Was Bullied Before Committing Suicide
The Latest:
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious And Beats The Breaks Off His Boyfriend
- Phaedra Parks Talks Dating And Divorce
- For Real? April Ryan Not Invited To White House Holiday Party For First Time In 20 Years
- Terry Crews Says Agent Who Groped Him Is Getting ‘A Pass’ After Returning To Work