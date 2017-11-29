Wrap It Up Tight(er): Gonorrhea Is Now A Superbug That Can Survive Antibiotics

Global Grind

If you needed more reasons to use protection, consider the drug-resistant strains of gonnorhea that are quickly spreading around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 78 million people are infected each year globally.

Worse, 97% of the 77 countries surveyed by WHO say they have encountered a drug-resistant strain already.

As Dr. Xavier Didelot told Men’s Health, “at the current rate at which resistance is developing, we could find ourselves facing a situation where no antibiotic works, which would mean a return to the pre-antibiotic era.”

In case you were wondering; In the pre-antibiotic era, they injected mercury up a patient’s urethra to clear up the infection.

