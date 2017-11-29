Ouch: Dave East Ethers Fan Who Called Him Old On Twitter

Watch what you say in these tweets.
Dave East clapped back at a fan who called him “a million years old” with a simple response that sent his followers swarming into her mentions.
https://twitter.com/bzdarling/status/935709015794962432
“I’m 29 and your weave stink,” East typed in response.
@BZdarling has since changed her profile photo to a picture of East and changed her username to “Dave East fan account” to ward off the stans.
Peep the full exchange below.
https://twitter.com/bzdarling/status/935722755198242818
