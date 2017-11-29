Ouch: Dave East Ethers Fan Who Called Him Old On Twitter

Global Grind

Watch what you say in these tweets.

Dave East clapped back at a fan who called him “a million years old” with a simple response that sent his followers swarming into her mentions.

“I’m 29 and your weave stink,” East typed in response.

@BZdarling has since changed her profile photo to a picture of East and changed her username to “Dave East fan account” to ward off the stans.

Peep the full exchange below.

