HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Cardi B Nailing This Classy Look At The MOBO Awards?

Hello Beautiful Staff

Cardi B attended the MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) Awards in Leeds Arena in Leeds, U.K. The Bodak Yellow singer crossed the pond to sing her internationally loved hit.

MOBO AWARDS❤️U.K Dress @mark_fast A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

She wore a black and gold Mark Fast tea length gown with black feather plumage at the bottom. The dress had gold sequins and is absolutely gorgeous! Mark Fast is a London-based knitwear designer, I love that Cardi B showed love to a U.K. designer.

The dress was altered to have more mesh that shows off more of Cardi’s daring personalities (and cleavage). Do you think it enhances the dress or cheapens it?

She wore her hair in a wavy bob, giving me old fashion Hollywood glam. She went for a dewy glow with a more neutral lip.

Beauties, we have to know: is this look HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.

DON’T MISS:

What She Do To You? Joseline Hernandez Drops A Diss Track Aimed At Cardi B

Cardi B Looks Like A Dream In This Ostrich Plume Ensemble For Paper Magazine

Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’