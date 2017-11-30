Man Behind The Viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Dies

In 2014 the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge went viral after Anthony Senerchia Jr. inspired it. Senerchia was diagnosed with ALS in 2003 and recently lost his battle with it after 14 years. According to The Source, he raised over $115 million dollars from the viral video.
Senerchia’s wife said, “It’s a difficult disease and tough when you’re losing. Your body is failing you. But he was a fighter. He was our light. He made our life better.” A professional golfer and cousin to Senerchia wife, Chris Kennedy was the first person to be nominated.
It was not connected to ALS at that time, but when it got passed Kennedy wanted ALS to be a beneficiary of the funds raised. In Senerchia’s obituary it read, “Anthony will be remembered as a fireball who tried everything in life. He was family oriented, generous and always ready to lend a helping hand. He was a great husband, a proud father, a loving son and a great brother. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.” We will keep this family in our prayers.
