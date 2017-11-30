News & Gossip
Erica Mena Returns To “Love & Hip Hop” Franchise

'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

We haven’t heard from Erica Mena in quite some time. According to The Jasmine Brand, she will now return to reality television in “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Mena once mentioned she would never return to the show, but that certainly isn’t true.

They even threw her a party to celebrate her return to the show and since she lives in Atlanta it took place there. Mena quit “Love & Hip Hop: NY” in 2015. At that point she was trying to close that chapter in her life, but some sources say other things steered her away.

When she left the show she was then engaged to rapper Bow Wow. Allegedly Bow Wow had thought Mena needed to leave the show because it was beneath her. The couple called off their engagement later and we haven’t really heard from Mena since. Are you ready for Erica Mena’s return?

