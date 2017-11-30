News & Gossip
Boy Bye! Cam’ron Reveals Why He Broke Up With JuJu

The rapper claims the woman he was with for over a decade just wasn't fun anymore. SMH.

As we know, after nearly 12 years together, Cam’ron and JuJu have called it quits.

But what was behind their breakup? Side chicks? Growing apart?  Well…according to the rapper, JuJu just wasn’t as fun as she used to be.

He recently told The Breakfast Club that he also blames Instagram for her changing.

“Yeah but you know basically it was kinda mutual,” said Cam’ron.

“For me it just wasn’t fun anymore, I met JuJu in 2002, she was my friend before we started being serious. That was my homegirl and everything was fun. Once Instagram came out, I”m the one promoting her on Instagram, marketing her, showing her body, showing how beautiful she is without being too distasteful about it—[but] basically, it stopped being fun.”

He added: “Then it started getting serious. ‘Why you following her?!’ ‘Why you liking this person picture?!’ That was my best friend for years and I think she felt that way too.”

Sir, what???

 

As we previously reported, the couple’s troubles came to light after The Shade Room posted a series of Instagram posts detailing a heated discussion between JuJu and a woman on Instagram named Roxxi Braxton who claimed to hold the keys to the rapper’s heart.

 

 

Braxton outed the Dipset rapper by posting photos of the two hugged up, but her posts have since been deleted. JuJu, who is currently starring in the newest season of  “Love & Hip Hop,” confirmed the news in an Instagram comment a fan a week and a half ago.

 

 

However, Cam says Roxxi is just his friend.

“Hell no, that’s my homegirl. Word to my son, I never touched her, kissed her, nothing,” said Cam’ron. “Roxxi came at JuJu and started acting like we were f*** to make JuJu mad. They [Roxxi and JuJu] know each other, we all hang out. Everybody knows I’m not f**** Roxxi, JuJu knows I’m not f**** Roxxi.” he told the radio hosts.

Cam added that whoever JuJu’s next boyfriend is, he will have “the best girl in the world.”

“She’s loyal, she’s smart, she’s funny, she’s charismatic. She has a bunch of different businesses she’s doing.”

And from the looks of it, JuJu seems to be doing just fine without him.

 

 

Watch Cam’ron’s  interview here:

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Cam’s reasoning behind why they broke up?

