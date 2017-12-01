Hill Harper Opens Up About Adopting His Son

KYSDC.Com

Actor and writer, Hill Harper adopted his son Pierce and couldn’t be happier about it. According to Essence, Harper said, “[Adopting Pierce] was the greatest decision I’ve ever made and I’ve never been happier. Harper adopted his son and is a single parent.

He mentioned, “For years, I always wanted to be a parent. I thought, you know, you get married, you have kids.” In 2015, Harper began to think about adoption and although he didn’t think he was ready, he wanted to find out more details about it. Harper decided to contact an adoption attorney to talk about the process. Just a few days before Thanksgiving of 2015, Harper got word that a woman was going to be giving birth soon and was seeking out someone to adopt her baby.

In December, the woman gave birth and he got to be there to cut the umbilical cord. He said, “I was so scared. I think because it was such a huge decision. But looking back now, all the fears I had were ridiculously small compared to the joy of having him in my life and having the opportunity to be a father.” Harper’s life has completely changed since Pierce came into his life and he is so thankful for the opportunity to be his dad.

