Elderly Man Caught Running Prostitution Ring From Nursing Home

KYSDC.Com

65-year-old Joseph Van Wert was supposed to be living in his nursing home enjoying life. Wert along with another men are now being investigated for human trafficking. Wert, was arrested by police for prostitution and solicitation while at the home. According to The Blackloop, officers gathered information about the illegal ring by two women who were drug addicts.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The two women were allegedly hired to perform service and the Pittsfield Police Lieutenant said, “Van Wert used his residence at a senior living facility as a place to conduct the prostitution.” He also said, “The women were recruited by Lambach, then photographed and advertised on social media sites. Lambach facilitated meeting locations with prospective ‘johns’ and transported these women to specified locations. He would often wait nearby to take a portion of the earnings. He would also compensate the women with narcotics in lieu of cash. This included heroin, cocaine and prescription medication.” The two men haven’t been sentenced yet, but we will keep you updated on what happens.

RELATED: Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera’s Arrest

RELATED: Cassidy Arrested In Jersey City

RELATED: Woman Arrested For Grand Theft After Stuffing Turkey Costume Full Of Goods [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: