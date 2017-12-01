Is Angela Rye Getting Death Threats Because Of Common?

Angela Rye is known for being outspoken about so many political and race issues going on. According to RollingOut, Rye has been receiving death threats at her home. The report also states that it might be because she is dating rapper Common.
The two were together during the Creative Arts Emmys and after that is when she began getting threats. She not only gets them sent to her home, but on her phone, social media and email. The person sending the threats also know where her and Common visited over the summer.
Rye revealed that one of the messages said, “Yr dumb dead ass gonna be found in a river,” and another “Let me catch ya ass I’m put the paws on ya.” The LAPD is continuing to investigate this matter, but has yet to find the person sending the threats.
1. “Never looking back or too far in front of me/ The present is a gift and I just want to be.” [“Be (Intro)”]
2. “Close my eyes to see things in front of me/ I’m gone now, imagine what I’m gonna be.” [“Blue Sky”]
3. “Everyday women and men become legends.” [“Glory”]
4. “Asked my guy how he thought travellin the world sound/ Found it hard to imagine he hadn’t been past downtown.” [“Respiration”]
5. “Hunger in they eyes is what seems to feed me.” [“The People”]
6. “Nobody believe, until I believe me.” [“The People”]
7. “I watched ‘Crash’ and realize that we all survivors/ No religion or race could ever describe us. [“Forever Begins”]
8. “Dealt a bad hand, but I played my cards right.” [“Play your Cards Right”]
9. “They say ‘life is a game,’ so I play hard.” [“They Say”]
10. “Playing on a field of hard times/ These struggles like the yard line/ that I gain from/ Nowhere is where I came from.” [“Any Given Sunday”]
11. “By the foes I was told, either focus or fold.” [“The Corner”]
12. “How could I ever let your words affect me?” [“Get Em High”]
13. “It’s the games nature/ When you’re glowin’ some will love and some will hate ya.” [“Real People”]
14. “I’m trapped in myself/ See what happens with wealth/ At times you can lose yourself/ During the sunniest of days many superstars melt.” [“Any Given Sunday”]
15. “Life is an obstacle/ As I maneuver through the manure I try to be responsible. [“Book of Life”]
16. “In relationships, I stand my ground. For example, I like to go to church on New Year’s Eve—to spend that time with God. My ex would always want me to go somewhere with her instead, and when I did, I’d regret it. Now I’ll just say to a woman I’m dating, ‘I’m going to church—and I’ll meet you right after.’” [Interview, Oprah]
17. “Nobody wants to live in a sad state in their lives and you can create your own dreams and your own happiness if you just work towards it and believe in it and make those choices that lead towards that.” [Interview, Ebony]
