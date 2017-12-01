Is Angela Rye Getting Death Threats Because Of Common?

KYSDC.Com

Angela Rye is known for being outspoken about so many political and race issues going on. According to RollingOut, Rye has been receiving death threats at her home. The report also states that it might be because she is dating rapper Common.

The two were together during the Creative Arts Emmys and after that is when she began getting threats. She not only gets them sent to her home, but on her phone, social media and email. The person sending the threats also know where her and Common visited over the summer.

Rye revealed that one of the messages said, “Yr dumb dead ass gonna be found in a river,” and another “Let me catch ya ass I’m put the paws on ya.” The LAPD is continuing to investigate this matter, but has yet to find the person sending the threats.

