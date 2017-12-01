Will Tamron Hall Head Back To “Today” Show?

KYSDC.Com

Matt Lauer has been fired after alleged sexual misconduct in the workplace and now fans want Tamron Hall back. The other morning co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read a statement from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack about the termination of Lauer. According to Ebony, now NBC must find a replacement for him.

You KNOW @tamronhall’s granny said the prayer points of “She will always be the head and never the tail. And the weapons will form but they will never prosper.” God heard her. Shonuff. https://t.co/n0f4SnKDn9 — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) November 29, 2017

Now that douchebag Matt Lauer is gone, somebody call up Ann Curry and Tamron Hall to give them back their hosting jobs. — Dominic Jenkins (@theDomJenkins) November 29, 2017

The network at one point cancelled Hall’s hour show to put former Fox News, Megyn Kelly in place. Fans on social media pointed out that it was a bad decision for them to let go of Hall and this just might be a time to gain back a great reporter. Hall is supposed to be preparing to have her own talk show, but NBC just might have a chance to get her back. Do you think Tamron Hall will come back?

