Will Tamron Hall Head Back To “Today” Show?

Matt Lauer has been fired after alleged sexual misconduct in the workplace and now fans want Tamron Hall back. The other morning co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read a statement from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack about the termination of Lauer. According to Ebony, now NBC must find a replacement for him.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The network at one point cancelled Hall’s hour show to put former Fox News, Megyn Kelly in place. Fans on social media pointed out that it was a bad decision for them to let go of Hall and this just might be a time to gain back a great reporter. Hall is supposed to be preparing to have her own talk show, but NBC just might have a chance to get her back. Do you think Tamron Hall will come back?
RELATED: Tamron Hall’s New TV Show Might Not Happen After Weinstein Scandal
RELATED: Why There’s No Use Feeling Bad For Matt Lauer [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Matt Lauer Fired From “Today Show” [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Keep Hustling & Keep Grinding [The Fam Vitamin]
- LeBron James Says Opening School is Most Important Thing He’s Done As A Professional
- DMX Facing Prison Time Again, Admits To Tax Evasion
- Hill Harper Opens Up About Adopting His Son