The Real Reason Naya Rivera’s Husband Called The Cops On Her

Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera’s husband had to call 911 on her. Dorsey claims that she was drinking and “out of control.” According to Essence, Dorsey said on the call, “I just need a police officer. My wife’s out of control.”

When Dorsey was on the phone he stated that Rivera was “getting physical.” While there were no weapons involved Dorsey still wanted the police to get involved. Officers on the scene did not give her a sobriety test and it wasn’t confirmed that Rivera was intoxicated during the arrest.

Rivera has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. According to reports, Rivera hit Dorsey while taking their son for a walk. There is no word on if Rivera and Dorsey will get back together, but we will keep you updated.

