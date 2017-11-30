News & Gossip
The Real Reason Naya Rivera’s Husband Called The Cops On Her

2015 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera’s husband had to call 911 on her. Dorsey claims that she was drinking and “out of control.” According to Essence, Dorsey said on the call, “I just need a police officer. My wife’s out of control.”

When Dorsey was on the phone he stated that Rivera was “getting physical.” While there were no weapons involved Dorsey still wanted the police to get involved. Officers on the scene did not give her a sobriety test and it wasn’t confirmed that Rivera was intoxicated during the arrest.

Rivera has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. According to reports, Rivera hit Dorsey while taking their son for a walk. There is no word on if Rivera and Dorsey will get back together, but we will keep you updated.

Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

According to the Domestic Violence Research Center, one in four women have experienced physical violence by a partner, and 74 percent of Americans personally know someone who is or has been a victim of domestic violence. These numbers are staggering and clearly demonstrate how many women — including many of Hollywood’s A-list stars — have fell victim to abuse. A handful of celebs have publicly shared their painful stories in efforts to help other women and we commend them for that. Take a look at the celebs who have overcome domestic violence and had the courage to speak their truth.

