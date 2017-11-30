Celebrate Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday By Remembering The Model’s Funniest, Most Outrageous Tweets

Global Grind

November 30th marks the 32nd birthday for model Chrissy Teigen. Throughout her years in the spotlight, people have become super connected to her personality, her relationship with John Legend, and of course, her tweets. Legend has stated multiple times in interviews that the thing that made him ultimately fall in love with his now wife if her tweets, and 99% of the general public can agree that’s what made us fall in love, too.

Everything she tweets about manages to be funnier than the last subject. Chrissy is constantly talking about hilarious tidbits from her relationship with John, chronicles of making a cookbook, political realness, and to top it off, she’s mastered how to respond to the accounts constantly trolling her. Oh–and of course there’s that time she reached out to fans in Los Angeles to find some brown bananas for her banana bread (and even sent her mom to pick them up for her). Teigen has become a staple in the Twitter world throughout the past couple of years, and if you haven’t caught onto her hilariousness yet, you need to hop on the train.

So, Happy Birthday to the beautiful Chrissy Teigen! Let’s all celebrate by revisiting some of her best tweets about her husband John, hilariously trolling those trying to come at her, and just being 100% authentically Chrissy.

i woke up and thought john went the gym but nope. china. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 9, 2015

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

😂 11 years later, baby https://t.co/Kr7p7u8sqq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

