DMX Possibly Faces Jail Time

DMX went to rehab and is trying to get his life back on track. According to Hip Hop DX, the multi-platinum rapper is now possible facing prison time after pleading guilty to tax evasion. He was charged with 14 counts and owes nearly $1.7 million dollars.

The Southern District of New York said, “Today, Earl Simmons admitted to systematically cheating on his taxes. By insisting to be paid in cash whenever possible and having royalty payments diverted to the accounts of financial surrogates, Simmons concealed hundreds of thousands of dollars of income from the IRS.”

DMX’s lawyer is happy his client is taking full responsibility. His lawyer, Murray Richman said, “He’s of the opinion that he’s guilty because he didn’t properly supervise his own life. He gave the responsibility of paying his taxes to others but he knows it was his responsibility. He’s owning up to it at this particular point.” We will keep you posted on what happens with DMX.

