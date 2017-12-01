Joyner Lucas’ Visual For “I’m Not Racist” Speak Volumes About Race Relations [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Joyner Lucas not only gives fans powerful lyrics, but now he is putting an amazing visual behind them. In his video for “I’m Not Racist” it is drawing a lot of conversation around it. According to XXL, in his new video a debate is going on about race relations.

The White man is wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat as he speaks down to a young Black kid. The White man is speaking in Joyner’s voice and talking about things going on in the Black community. Some of the lyrics imply that the White man is not racist, but then talks about how his tax money goes to people like him on welfare and to help minorities.

Towards the end of the video the White man takes off the hat that has Trump’s slogan on it. The two men stand and hug each other. At the end the video reads, “We were all humans until race disconnected us, religion separated us, politics divided us, and wealth classified us.” Watch this powerful video and let us know your thoughts.

