Did You Feel That? Delaware Earthquake Tremors Reach NYC

The tristate area had no clue what was going on when the ground started shaking on Thursday, Nov. 30, but it turns out a rare 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Delaware. Tremors traveled a long distance, as people in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and even NYC got a little taste of the quake too.

An earthquake in NY right now…ground shaking? Anyone else feel it??? — Mary Ann (@mcouvaris) November 30, 2017

The real crazy part about this little earthquake is that I'm seeing people from DE, PA, NJ, and NY who all felt it 😕 — OhMyJah (@JahTheDJ) November 30, 2017

New Yorkers were especially confused, as earthquakes don’t just happen there all willy nilly.

I swear I felt my car move about 15 minutes ago but I’m on Long Island , NY… Could I possibly have felt it ? #earthquake — Jillian (@Pheramuse) November 30, 2017

Ummm was there just a earthquake in NY? My tree was shaking #earthquake #flashbacktocaliforniachildhood — Kelsey Combe (@kelseycombe) November 30, 2017

Dead ass felt a mini earthquake or am I buggin??? — Ny (@nyrodriguez_) November 30, 2017

All in all, no injuries or deaths have been reported at this time, so it’s all good. Did you feel the quake?