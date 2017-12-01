Baltimore’s Brave Williams Recalls Incident That Inspired “U Tried It” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Baltimore’s own Brave Williams slid by The Ko Show this week to talk about her new projects!

In addition to her new song, “U Tried It,” she also dished on her first leading role in a new movie called Love.com (due 2018) also starring Lisa Raye and Raheem DeVaughn.

And Brave’s grind doesn’t just stop at entertainment.

Passionate about women and fitness as well, before recording her new music, she went back to school to study sports and science, and now does fitness training as well.

Press play up top for all the details!

