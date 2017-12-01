Baltimore’s Brave Williams Recalls Incident That Inspired “U Tried It” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
Baltimore’s own Brave Williams slid by The Ko Show this week to talk about her new projects!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
In addition to her new song, “U Tried It,” she also dished on her first leading role in a new movie called Love.com (due 2018) also starring Lisa Raye and Raheem DeVaughn.
And Brave’s grind doesn’t just stop at entertainment.
SEE ALSO: Brave Details What Keeps Her Encouraged In The Music Business
Passionate about women and fitness as well, before recording her new music, she went back to school to study sports and science, and now does fitness training as well.
Press play up top for all the details!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
Latest News:
- Mapping Black Santa Claus: How And Where To Find St. Nicks Of Color
- Why The “All Def Comedy” Crew Is Standing Behind Russell Simmons
- Teen Stabbed Over 50 Times & Set On Fire By Man She Met On Facebook
- Woman Pens Letter About A Houston Rapper That Gave Her AIDS