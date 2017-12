62 years ago today, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat and sparked one of the most powerful movements the world has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/pbTqJm0ueH — Cycle (@bycycle) December 1, 2017

62 years ago today, Rosa Parks ignited the Civil Rights movement by refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus, making headlines across the world and kicking off the Montgomery bus boycott. As time has gone on, many facts and details have been left out or changed…here’s some clarity..

TvOne released a trailer for the upcoming original movie “Behind The Movement”

On December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks said no. They arrested her and it was only the beginning. #BehindTheMovement #December1st https://t.co/niwzRA7pnw pic.twitter.com/0ys6CHIptZ — TV One (@tvonetv) December 1, 2017

