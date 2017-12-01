The Internet Agrees, Britney Spears’ Christmas Tree Is #Goals

Britney Spears is going all out this Christmas with a massive tree that quite literally overshadows everything else in her home. Colorful and bright as hell, the tree makes Britney’s furniture appear small enough for a dollhouse. We love it and so did the internet:
If you haven’t gotten your tree up just yet, Britney’s is the goal.
16 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life
5 photos Launch gallery
16 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life
1. When your boyfriend is lying and you want to jab him in the throat1 of 5
2. When you find out its bring your child to work day and you hate kids2 of 5
3. When you see a cutie and don’t care you’re still getting your hair done3 of 5
4. When the worker at Sephora comes from the back with the lipstick you wanted4 of 5
5. When the radio won’t stop playing Taylor Swift’s song5 of 5
comments – Add Yours