Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

The Internet Agrees, Britney Spears’ Christmas Tree Is #Goals

The tree is huge.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Britney Spears is going all out this Christmas with a massive tree that quite literally overshadows everything else in her home. Colorful and bright as hell, the tree makes Britney’s furniture appear small enough for a dollhouse. We love it and so did the internet:

If you haven’t gotten your tree up just yet, Britney’s is the goal.

16 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life

5 photos Launch gallery

16 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life

Continue reading 16 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life

16 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos