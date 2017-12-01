The Internet Agrees, Britney Spears’ Christmas Tree Is #Goals

Global Grind

Britney Spears is going all out this Christmas with a massive tree that quite literally overshadows everything else in her home. Colorful and bright as hell, the tree makes Britney’s furniture appear small enough for a dollhouse. We love it and so did the internet:

I don't think I've ever been jealous of Britney til I saw her Christmas tree — April😼Knunchucks (@aprilknunchucks) November 30, 2017

Britney's Christmas tree is bigger than my apartment https://t.co/wxZpwGupPq — :) (@britneyftliam) November 30, 2017

Britney's Christmas tree is brighter than my future https://t.co/39Dl0r7Wgf — ALBUM of the YEAR (@Iastfantasys) November 30, 2017

If Britney’s tree isn’t goals, I don’t know what is https://t.co/t4ttJIUcX3 — Sophie (@SophieBlackmor) November 30, 2017

If you haven’t gotten your tree up just yet, Britney’s is the goal.