Teairra Mari Is Living Her Best Life With Her New Mystery Boo

Singer Teairra Mari’s troubled relationships have been highly documented on reality show ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.’

From her messy love triangle with Ray J and Princess Love in the early days of ‘LHH:H,’ to her latest stint with now incarcerated fellow co-star Cisco, Mari’s romantic life was looking less than optimistic—until now.

The former ‘Princess of the Roc’ has been posting her new mystery beau on Snapchat, and the pair seems to be totally in love. Way to take back your music and your love life, girl!

One video with the glowing new couple was captioned, ‘love at first sight.’

#TSRBaeWatch: Okay! #TeairraMari got herself a new boo 👀❤️ #LHHH A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

Mari started hinting at being coupled up when she posted this photo to the ‘gram back in October, with a muscular arm wrapped around her neck:

I feel so safe when I'm in your arms 😍❤️ A post shared by 👑Teairra Mari (@misstmari) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

A recent photo snapped of the couple reveals a gorgeous man with moisturized skin and hazel eyes:

#FlirtAlert #TeairraMari spotted with her new boo 👀 #Socialites do they make a cute couple? Via: @shotbysmitty A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

Go head, Teairra!

Source: VH1

RELATED LINKS

Teairra Mari Opens Up About Her Butt Leaking On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’

Teairra Mari’s Friends Stage An Intervention In Juicy ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Super Trailer

Dismissed! Judge Tosses Out Teairra Mari’s Uber Case

Also On 93.9 WKYS: