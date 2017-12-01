Rosa Parks: Remembering Her Resilience, Resistance In The Face Of Racism

NewsOne

Rosa Parks, befittingly called the “Mother of the Modern Day Civil Rights Movement,” sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott with one special move 62 years ago: staying in her seat.

Her move, simple in delivery but stellar in impact, represented a refusal to relinquish her seat to a White passenger when bus driver James F. Blake demanded that she do so in Montgomery, Alabama on December 1, 1955. Blacks were known as colored, and inferiority was the superior thought about African Americans at the time of Parks’ burgeoning resistance. She, like so many Black people, was tired of being resigned to second-class status because of racism.

On that day, Parks’ resistance was right. Yet, the courageous woman, 42, was arrested and briefly locked up, handcuffed by the stigmatization of segregation.

#OTD We salute Rosa Parks! Her bravery, courage and willingness to put herself in danger for what she believed in will NEVER go unnoticed. #RosaParks #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/qWtU2CoNrr — NAACP (@NAACP) December 1, 2017

Sixty-two years ago today, a Montgomery, Alabama seamstress named Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of a city bus when a white person demanded her seat. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery bus boycott and the modern civil rights movement. pic.twitter.com/BJ9wJYLdUx — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) December 1, 2017

Parks’ revolution was racialized and publicized. Threats and caveats alike were thrown her way, but proved futile.

1955: Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala. city bus. https://t.co/gptsz8CDn1 pic.twitter.com/4watpqD8FA — NYT Archives (@NYTArchives) December 1, 2017

The activist summed up her feelings about that heavily documented day in her Rosa Parks: My Story autobiography in 1992: “I was not tired physically, or no more tired than I usually was at the end of a working day. I was not old, although some people have an image of me as being old then. I was 42. No, the only tired I was, was tired of giving in.”

Parks, the secretary of the Montgomery NAACP chapter at the time, was not the first woman to refuse to vacate her seat. Claudette Colvin, Susie McDonald, Mary Louise Smith and other women were arrested for their resistance of the segregated bus system. A small boycott snowballed into a major boycott that lasted more than 300 days, starving revenue for the Alabama buses operations.

Colvin, Parks and the other female protesters, along with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in solidarity with one another, supported a major legal case, Browder V. Gayle, that caused a reversal in course pertaining to bus segregation in 1956. Blacks won the agency to sit in whatever seats they wanted, a right that should have been there’s from the start.

On December 21, 1956, Black bus riders in Montgomery were finally allowed to be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rosa Parks and Dr. King were among the first passengers to board local buses that day. pic.twitter.com/8aUrRH2Ne5 — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) December 1, 2017

#OTD in 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus, launching one of the most iconic events of the civil rights movement: The Montgomery Bus Boycott. pic.twitter.com/ED4vo5wKM5 — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) December 1, 2017

#OnThisDay in 1955, Rosa Parks was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, after refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger… https://t.co/NGxedDAcym pic.twitter.com/H5Zwk0w9Dy — BBC History Magazine (@HistoryExtra) December 1, 2017

Parks, who died in 2005 at the age of 92 in Detroit, Michigan, will forever be remembered for her role in the revolution in Montgomery.

Like Rosa Parks, mother of the civil rights movement, let's be FEARLESS in our fight to end gun violence. pic.twitter.com/rqjOJQZx6k — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) December 1, 2017

African Americans, including Barack Obama, have admired the intrepid Parks.

*Takes my breath away!*

Be still my heart. ❤️ On this day, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat.

Photo: President Obama sits on the Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, MI pic.twitter.com/UarPcnTa6d — KeepOnBelieveInn (@YMBBastepaway) December 1, 2017

Bus seats are still posthumously reserved for the activist even today.

Milwaukee transit buses to honor Rosa Parks Friday: https://t.co/nopYxPdSPD pic.twitter.com/XvdQSg7DWe — TODAY'S TMJ4 (@tmj4) November 30, 2017

