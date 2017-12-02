Why The “All Def Comedy” Crew Is Standing Behind Russell Simmons

KYSDC.Com

Earlier this week a letter penned by writer, Jenny Lumet was published. Lumet talked about how she was allegedly assaulted by mogul Russell Simmons. Since then Simmons has stepped down from several positions in his company.

According to The Source, his “All Def Comedy” team is backing him up after HBO announced they didn’t want him apart of the forthcoming show. The production crew even met with each other and said when asked about it, “Don’t discuss it, or else.” The show will go on and the comedians are ready to take the stage. We will keep you posted on when the show will air.

