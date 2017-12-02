Beastie Boys Member Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations Against His Father

KYSDC.Com

Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys is speaking out about his father, Israel Horovitz after a recent New York Times article put out a story about alleged sexual misconduct. The alleged incident happened more than 30 years ago. In the article it accounts for nine separate alleged incidents.

According to OkayPlayer, Maddie Corman recalls when she was 16 that Israel “forcefully” kissed her another young lady, Jocelyn Meinhardt said that he locked the door and fondled her. She even mentioned that he raped her. Adam said, “I believe the allegations against my father are true, and I stand behind the women that made them.”

Israel is 78 years old now and recently talked about these alleged allegations. He said, “I apologize with all my heart to any woman who has ever felt compromised by my actions, and to my family and friends who have put their trust in me. To hear that I have caused pain is profoundly upsetting, as is the idea that I might have crossed a line with anyone who considered me a mentor.” We will keep you updated on if any charges are brought up on him.

