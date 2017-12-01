How Jay Z’s Mom Is Helping Students Go To HBCUs

KYSDC.Com

Gloria Carter might have raised a rap mogul, but over the years has helped other children. Gloria co-founded The Shawn Carter Foundation and recently joined a partnership that will allow children that can’t afford college to go. According to Essence, Gloria received a letter from a high school graduate that made her want to do more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

When talking about the letter she said, “She didn’t think she was college material. There’s so many people that have a desire to go to college, but they can’t get the funding. With me taking on this responsibility, we make dreams come true.” The partnership with eBay for Charity will help because the money will provide scholarships for a lot of children.

Celebrities such as Rihanna, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars have all donated. Over the last decade the fund has helped expose students to HBCU’s and pay for college. While there has been so much going on with education funding, Gloria is happy to help in any way she can.

RELATED: Jay-Z’s Mom Opens Up About Coming Out As A Lesbian To Her Son

RELATED: Jay Z Shares A Special Message About Dying Youth “4:44 Tour” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP Image Award Nominations

The Latest: