Racist Tweet By Sheriff’s Deputy About Philando Castile Settlement Sparks Outrage

In July of 2016, Philando Castile was shot and killed in front of his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds and her four-year old daughter. Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty in court, but recently Reynolds received a settlement in his death. According to The Root, a sheriff’s deputy had something to say about it.

Reynolds will be receiving $800,000 for his death. City councilman and sheriff’s deputy, Tom McBroom took to social media to say, “She needs to come off County and State Aid Now that she has some cash. It’ll be gone in 6 months on crack cocaine.” People began responding back to his comments and were furious that he made that assumption. The tweet was then deleted by McBroom, but not before people got screenshots from it.

The Rice County Chief Deputy Jesse Thomas is now reviewing the incident. It is to be stated that McBroom might suffer consequences, but not sure what that will be. Do you think McBroom should be fired for this tweet?

