Devvon Terrell Plays A Sexy Game of ‘This or That’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

R&B singer Devvon Terrell recently turned up the heat in his new music video for his latest single “Temperature”, a record from his newly released project, ‘Weird Nights” and he wasted no time turning up the temperature at Hot 96.3 when he played a fun sexy game of “This or That.”

Whether he was being asked about pancakes and waffles or handcuffs and blindfolds, he had all the ladies grinning by the end of the game!

So watch the full video above to see what his answers were and don’t forget to check your temperature afterward!