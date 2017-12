G-Eazy And Halsey Make Love Look So Easy In “Him & I” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

It looks like love is in the air in G-Eazy feat. Halsey in their video for “Him & I.” The video takes place in New York City and the two are hanging out. They are dancing in the street, hanging out of the window of cabs and drinking the night away.

G-Eazy’s lyrics match perfectly with Halsey’s angelic voice. The two are even seen going out to different clubs and being with friends, but at the end of the day it’s them holding hands together. In the song she sings, “I am his he is mine at the end its him and I.” Watch this cute video and let us know your thoughts about it.

