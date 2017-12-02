Teen Stabbed Over 50 Times & Set On Fire By Man She Met On Facebook

KYSDC.Com

Sabiya McLean was only 15 years old and her body was found dead. According to The Root, her body was found damaged and reports say she was stabbed 80 times and then set on fire. The man suspected of killing her is 23-year-old Cole Swaringer-Herring.

Reports state that she met him on Facebook. It happened at Herring’s parents home and when they came back from an outing he confessed to killing her. He was arrested on the scene and her body was found under a pile of leaves.

Police Capt. Jack Ryan said, “It was a very violent act so we’re looking at him in connection to some other possible cases that we’ve had.” They aren’t sure if he has killed before, but he is facing charges of murder, arson as well as abuse of a corpse. We will keep McLean’s family in our prayers.

