Gabrielle Union Sends Clothes To Pregnant News Anchor That Was Body Shamed

Gabrielle Union is always sticking up for woman around the country especially when they are body shamed. According to Essence, pregnant new anchor, Laura Warren wore a cute dress that showed off her baby bump, but viewers decided to attack her and called her “disgusting” instead of embracing her. She received body shaming comments and Union got word about it.

Today’s #WCW, @LauraWRDW, is another hardworking news anchor who was subjected to body shaming, & in this case pregnant body shaming! More👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/6xo2OQkbB9 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 29, 2017

In a post on Instagram she wrote, “Laura Warren is another hardworking news anchor that I found who was subjected to body shaming… and in this case, pregnant body shaming!” Union captioned her Woman Crush Wednesday dedication on social media. “I’m going to send you some outfits from my @nyandcompany collection so you can flaunt what your mama gave ya!” Earlier this month Warren gave birth to her son.

Thanks for the love @itsgabrielleu ❤️ Such an honor coming from such a beautiful, hard working, and inspiring lady like you! https://t.co/OncLA3r6Ud — Laura Warren (@LauraWRDW) November 29, 2017

Warren was so happy that Union made her the #WCW that day. She even wrote in a post on Twitter, “Thanks for the love @itsgabrielleu Such an honor coming from such a beautiful, hard working, and inspiring lady like you!” This is such an amazing thing to see and we hope she enjoys those clothes and being a new mom!

