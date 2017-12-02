News & Gossip
Gabrielle Union Sends Clothes To Pregnant News Anchor That Was Body Shamed

Being Mary Jane LA Press Event

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Gabrielle Union is always sticking up for woman around the country especially when they are body shamed. According to Essencepregnant new anchor, Laura Warren wore a cute dress that showed off her baby bump, but viewers decided to attack her and called her “disgusting” instead of embracing her. She received body shaming comments and Union got word about it.

In a post on Instagram she wrote, “Laura Warren is another hardworking news anchor that I found who was subjected to body shaming… and in this case, pregnant body shaming!” Union captioned her Woman Crush Wednesday dedication on social media. “I’m going to send you some outfits from my @nyandcompany collection so you can flaunt what your mama gave ya!” Earlier this month Warren gave birth to her son.

Warren was so happy that Union made her the #WCW that day. She even wrote in a post on Twitter, “Thanks for the love @itsgabrielleu Such an honor coming from such a beautiful, hard working, and inspiring lady like you!” This is such an amazing thing to see and we hope she enjoys those clothes and being a new mom!

Gabrielle Union Is Fashion Goals During Her Book Tour For ‘We’re Going To Need More Wine’

Gabrielle Union Is Fashion Goals During Her Book Tour For ‘We’re Going To Need More Wine’

Gabrielle Union is on a cross country press tour promoting her new book, We’re Gonna Need More Wine ($12.95 at Barnes and Noble). While the book reveals a lot of intimate details regarding Gabrielle’s life, we are over here living for her outfit choices to promote the book. Styled by Thomas Christos (who was unavailable for comment at time of publishing), we’re loving these looks! Check out every single one of her press looks (including her promotional editorials!). Tell us which one is your favorite.

