Baltimore Police Still Searching For Man That Killed Detective With His Own Gun

Just a day before he was supposed to testify in an ongoing federal investigation of police corruption, Detective Sean Suiter was killed. According to The Washington Post, Suiter was shot in the head with his own gun and died with his radio still in his hand. Suiter was struggling with a man when he was shot and killed.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis told not only the prosecutors, but also the FBI that Suiter was not a target. In the case that Suiter was supposed to testify at four of the eight officers have pleaded guilty to racketeering. His testimony was supposed to talk about an incident that occurred with the indicted officers.

Davis said, “The encounter with a man was a spontaneous observation of a man behaving suspiciously and a spontaneous decision to investigate his conduct. I understand the speculation that exists.” No arrest have been made and their aren’t any details surrounding the shooter. Conspiracy theories surround the death of Suiter and we will keep you updated if any information is released.

