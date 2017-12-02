Diddy Speaks Out About The State Of Hip-Hop

KYSDC.Com

Diddy has been in the entertainment industry for quite some time. According to The Source, the media mogul is launching a new show “The Four: Battle for Stardom,” which is a singing competition. Diddy has a panelist of judges such as DJ Khaled, Fergie, and Meghan Trainor to help him with this.

In a recent interview, Diddy spoke about the state of hip-hop as well as east coast and west coast beef. He also mentioned that this show will be like something people have never seen before. Diddy said, “So you may see some of these shows, and then after the show, these people are kind of left behind to fend for themselves. This is more of a relationship in whatever capacity we can play to help you to be great.”

Diddy has seen so much happen in hip-hop. When asked about what he thought about the current state of hip-hop, he said, “I would say hip-hop is the most successful and most popular it’s ever been.” Diddy’s new show will air on Fox on Jan. 4th at 8pm.

