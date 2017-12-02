Boosie Badazz Says “Jail Don’t Hurt Rappers” [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Boosie Badazz knows about serving jail time. During an interview with BET Music the rapper spoke about Meek Mill and him being in jail. Boosie believes that jail won’t hurt Meek Mill in any way.

He actually believes that jail will make him a smarter man and learn about being in business. While in jail Boosie read, studied and realized what he had to do when he got out. He said, “Jail don’t hurt rappers.”

Boosie believes that two years will go fast for Meek Mill and you can do that on your head. While in jail Boosie believes that he should focus while he is in there so that when he comes out he can do more. Boosie also mentioned that fans will miss you more when you aren’t around and now that Meek Mill can receive deposits he should just continue to serve his time until he is released.

