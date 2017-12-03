Xscape says….It’s Just Business Man

You know Tiny and Tamar were not speaking for a while…even though Tamar is the Godmother to Tiny’s daughter Heriess.

Well I think after some nudging from TI…the ladies decided to open up the lines of communication. Fast forward…to Xscape getting back together…and Tamar admitting that she has filed from divorce from her husband Vincent Herbert. Well it looks like the girls (without Kandi) have signed Mr. Herbert to manage them! Not sure if that’s going to create more trouble between Tiny and Tamar…but for the record Vince just signed Remy Ma as a new client to manage as well!

Meet & Greet in Charlotte North Carolina #thegreatxscapetour #xscape #latocha #tamika #kandi #tiny A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on Dec 2, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

