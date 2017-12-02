Netflix News: Stream ‘8 Mile’ Now And Get Ready For New Dave Chappelle Stand-Up

Global Grind

If you’re in need of good streaming material this December, Netflix re-stocked it’s library with a few classics.

While you wait for Dave Chappelle‘s newest standup special Equanimity to premiere on December 31, here are the movies that will be available to stream throughout 2018’s final month:

8 Mile, the heartwarming tale of a nauseous young man who cures his sweaty palms through the power of mom's spaghetti, is now streaming. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 2, 2017

• 8 Mile

• Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

• Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

• Diana: In Her Own Words

• Dreamcatcher

• DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

• Full Metal Jacket

• Hitch

• The Little Rascals

• My Happy Family

• Nacho Libre

• Tyson

• V for Vendetta

• The Wackness

• Voyeur

• While You Were Sleeping

