Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Netflix News: Stream ‘8 Mile’ Now And Get Ready For New Dave Chappelle Stand-Up

Here's a look at what Netflix has to offer this December.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

US Online Streaming Giant Netflix : Illustration

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty


If you’re in need of good streaming material this December, Netflix re-stocked it’s library with a few classics.

While you wait for Dave Chappelle‘s newest standup special Equanimity to premiere on December 31, here are the movies that will be available to stream throughout 2018’s final month:

• 8 Mile

• Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

• Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

• Diana: In Her Own Words

• Dreamcatcher

• DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Full Metal Jacket

• Hitch

• The Little Rascals

My Happy Family

Nacho Libre

• Tyson

V for Vendetta

• The Wackness

Voyeur

• While You Were Sleeping

Black Mirror fans, click page two to preview four episodes from the new season.

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos