Britney Spears Shows Off Her Singing Skills And Their Quite Questionable

Over the weekend, Britney Spears celebrated her birthday by giving an impromptu acapella performance of “Can’t Help Falling In Love” in her living room.

“I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot,” said Spears. “I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?!”

Check out her performance below. Did she nail it?

As usual, the Internet had their own opinion of Britney’s performance. Hit the flip to see what they had to say.

