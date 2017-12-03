Trump Tried To “Honor” Rosa Park, Black Twitter Wasn’t Having Any Of It

In his “Weekly Address,” President Trump shockingly tried to “honor” Civil Right icon Rosa Parks as the 62nd anniversary of her refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus.

“Her courageous act inspired a young Christian pastor, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr, along with thousands of others in Montgomery to join the movement and boycott the city bus service . . . Soon millions of others across the country joined the Civil Rights Movement and helped secure the freedom and the equality that is every American’s birthright,” Trump said.

He added: “Rosa Parks’s legacy continues to inspire our citizens to pursue a better tomorrow and to build a country where every American child — no matter their skin color — can live without fear, dream without limits and take their rightful place in the great story of our nation.”

62 years ago this week, a brave seamstress in Montgomery, Alabama uttered one word that changed history… pic.twitter.com/eOvCBcMIKX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

While Parks always deserves to be celebrated, #45 is the same man who has routinely attacked Black people and people of color at every turn. Just look at the past few months: He has retweeted anti-Muslim videos from a white supremacist, called NFL players “son of a bitch” for kneeling during the National Anthem, called for private citizens such as Jemele Hill to lose her job and called Congresswoman Frederica Wilson a liar.

Oh…and then there was that time earlier this year when he didn’t even know that Frederick Douglas was dead. And then other one when he said there were pretty fine white supremacists protesting in Charlottesville.

So to hear him try to show Parks any kind love or admire for her fight for racial equality, especially since what she she fought for was the exact opposite of what he stands for is quite ironic.

And thankfully, Black Twitter was very quick to point all of that out.

How. Dare. You. If Rosa Parks had applied to be a tenant in one of your buildings, you would have turned her away. Keep her name out of your filthy, treasonous mouth. https://t.co/ISl84AabmW — April (@ReignOfApril) December 2, 2017

I think we all know that if Trump were alive back then & they had Twitter in the 50s, he would've Tweeted "GET YOUR ASS OUT OF THAT SEAT" at Rosa Parks just as surely as he's berated the NFL and Jemele Hill. — Steven Thrasher (@thrasherxy) December 3, 2017

What the president "doesn't seem to understand" is that Black Lives Matter activists, including today's NFL players, "are following in the footsteps" of Rosa Parks, who he belatedly honored today in a video. https://t.co/MAUjU16Ui5 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 3, 2017

to be fair, Donald Trump telling the story of Rosa Parks is like David Duke telling the story of Rosa Parks — Cov-Tcalaquilac-fefe (@tcalaquilac) December 2, 2017

Donald Trump eulogises Rosa Parks' protest as if he wouldn't have tweeted her an immediate ban from all public transport and demanded her sacking. https://t.co/0tGHwT0IeI — Romesh Ranganathan (@RomeshRanga) December 3, 2017

We all know for a got damn fact that if Donald Trump was President when Rosa Parks refused to move from her seat, he would have been going nuts over it. “We are a country of LAW and ORDER! Rosa seems to think the rules don’t apply to her. SAD! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” https://t.co/nvK8c9GDPg — Riley (@TheRileyWilson) December 2, 2017

This president y’all.

BEAUTIES: Do you think Trump deserved to be dragged by Black Twitter for this?

RELATED NEWS:

Ha! Former President Obama Throws Shade At Trump, Says He Has More Twitter Followers

You Ain’t Got To Lie Craig! Trump Says He Was Almost TIME’s ‘Person Of The Year’: TIME Calls That #FakeNews

Trump Aimed His Tiny Twitter Fingers At ESPN Anchor Jemele Hill