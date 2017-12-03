News & Gossip
#BlackExcellence: Colin Kaepernick Wins Sports Illustrated ‘Muhammad Ali Legacy Award’

The former NFL quarterback keeps raking in all of the accolades.

kysdc Staff
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

After being named GQ’s Citizen of the Year Award a few weeks ago, Colin Kaepernick keeps winning all the accolades.

The former NFL quarterback recently won Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

According to CNN, the honor is awarded annually to athletes who demonstrate “the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership and philanthropy” and who use “sports as a platform for changing the world.”

“There will never be another Ali, but few athletes have followed his example as fully as Colin Kaepernick,” said SI Executive Editor Stephen Cannella.

Sports Illustrated praised Kaepernick’s “steadfastness in the fight for social justice” and his “adherence to his beliefs no matter the cost.”

Comparing the two men, the article pointed out that both Ali and Kaepernick “sacrificed for the greater good at a time when many Americans could not see it was a greater good.”

CNN noted that Sports Illustrated consulted with Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, to pick the recipient and she was apparently “proud” to present Kaepernick with the award.

“Like Muhammad, Colin is a man who stands on his convictions with confidence and courage, undaunted by the personal sacrifices he has had to make to have his message heard. And he has used his celebrity and philanthropy to benefit some of our most vulnerable community members.”

As we previously reported, Ali died last June at the age of 74 from respiratory illness complicated by his Parkinson’s disease.

The iconic boxer was more than just an athlete, he was an avid activist who protested the Vietnam War and refused to serve in the army during the government imposed draft. Like him, Kaepernick has spoken out about social injustice, taking a knee during the National Anthem and receiving a lot of backlash from it, especially from President Trump.

Either way, we are clear that Colin is a hero and is worthy of this recognition. Conrgats!

Read the Sports Illustrated article here.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 30th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

 

