DJ Khaled’s Star Studded Birthday Party That Took Lit to Another Level

DJ Khaled has many friends in high places, and they all came out last night to celebrate at his Ciroc-sponsored birthday bash in Beverly Hills.

The producer ushered in his 42nd birthday by partying the night away with some of the biggest names in music like Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Teyana Taylor and Usher (just to name a few). The internet-famous Nusret Gökçe chef aka “Salt Bae” was tapped to prepare the cuisine. And of course, the adorable 1-year-old Asahd Khaled made his rounds throughout the night.

Check out TMZ’s footage from the evening, which included an epic dance-off between Usher and Teyana Taylor.

The beautiful Kelly Rowland blessed the mic to sing Happy Birthday to her dear friend as staff ushered in a cake fit for a don.

Kelly Rowland singing Happy Birthday to @djkhaled … This party looks lit 😩 where’s my invitation ? 👀🙄 A post shared by @kellyslayland on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:01am PST

Now that’s a party that screams “We Da Best!” Check out some other dope snaps from DJ Khaled’s birthday soirée below:

DJ Khaledd with Diddy and Lenny S.

Issa dream team! Here’s the birthday boy posing it up with Fergie Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Tiffany Haddish, Akon and Meghan Trainor.

Bros for life! Of course Pharrell Williams had to come through and show love.

One cake ain’t enough, we need two!

Clearly this was a LITuation.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

