Watch What Happens When ‘Bodak Yellow’ Is Played In A NYC Train Station

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty
19 photos Launch gallery
19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty
1. That's a whole lot of ass.Source:Getty 1 of 19
2. Get low booty.Source:Radio One 2 of 19
3. BET booty.Source:Getty 3 of 19
4. All white everything booty.Source:Getty 4 of 19
5. Back that booty up.5 of 19
6. Modest booty.Source:Getty 6 of 19
7. From the front, booty.Source:Getty 7 of 19
8. Sexy booty.Source:Getty 8 of 19
9. Side booty.Source:Getty 9 of 19
10. Fan love booty.Source:Getty 10 of 19
11. Uncensored booty.Source:Getty 11 of 19
12. Peek-a-boo booty.Source:Getty 12 of 19
13. Relaxed booty.Source:Getty 13 of 19
14. Pink latex booty.Source:Getty 14 of 19
15. Hip hop booty.Source:Radio One 15 of 19
16. Sheer booty.Source:Getty 16 of 19
17. Furry booty.Source:Getty 17 of 19
18. Strip tease booty.18 of 19
19. Bad b*tch booty.19 of 19
comments – Add Yours