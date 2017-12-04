MODELMONDAYS: Alecia Morais Is Taking No Prisoners

Hello Beautiful

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion show featured the most diverse models in the history of the lingerie company. To be a part of such an event is a true landmark for a modeling career. Just ask Alecia Morais, who burst onto the scene in 2013 with her stunning looks from Cape Verde and shows no signs of slowing down.

Agencies:

Da Banda Model Management Luanda (Mother Agency)

Elite Stockholm

Elite Copenhagen

IMM Bruxelles Brussels

Elite London

Elite Milan

Elite Paris

The Society Management New York

Claim to Fame: Alecia got her first big break at Elite Model Look Cape Verde in 2012.

Instagram: @alecia_morais

Even though she admired models in magazines as a little girl, she figured she could have that and more when her own time came. According to Elite Model Look, she wants to live a life of serenity while bringing the worlds of fashion and medicine together to make an unforgettable impact. “I’m passionate about fashion and medicine, which are closer than you may think!”

The five-foot-nine beauty has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, walking along seasoned veterans such as Jasmine Tookes, Marie Bourges, and Zuri Tibby. Alecia first got her start in 2013, posing for the likes of Michael van der Ham, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, and Dolce & Gabbana. Not a bad start for a melanin beauty who is quickly becoming a part of history.

A post shared by ALECIA MORAIS (@alecia_morais) on May 8, 2016 at 12:14pm PDT

She recently expressed how honorable it was for her to be a part of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show line up after walking the runway. ” I walked for VSecret for the 1st time. It’s a such special moment in my life. I can’t describe how amazing it was. I am so happy and it’s an honor for me to share this magic catwalk with these wonderful women who have always inspired me. I’m so grateful to all who have supported me and made this unforgettable moment happen.”

#EXCLUSIVE Beauty article photo in#UHQ🔎#No Text… me by Ben Hassett for vogue US march 2017 A post shared by ALECIA MORAIS (@alecia_morais) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Alecia definitely finished strong in 2017. Let’s see what she’ll conquer in 2018! Congrats, Alecia!

