Family Desperately Searching For Answers After NYC Model Found Dead In Jamaica

The family of a local Queens model is reeling after their daughter was found slain in Jamaica, CBS news reports.

BEAUTIFUL Model Is Mysteriously MURDERED While In Jamaica – HOW IT COULD HAPPEN? More on CaribbeanFever.com (Link in Bio) #caribbeanfever #desireegibbon #jamaica #rip A post shared by CaribbeanFever (@caribbeanfever) on Dec 1, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

Desiree Gibbon was found dead in a small town outside of Montego Bay, Jamaica, on November 26th. The 26-year-old was staying in a resort owned by her grandmother, looking for work as a bartender on the island, when she went missing for a few days. Police found her beaten with her throat slit in the bushes of a remote town.

CBS spoke to her mother, Andrea Gibbon about the tragic incident.

“My belief is that it was a cold, calculated, planned-out murder,” she told the press. “It wasn’t a random act of violence. It’s somebody she knew, and it’s somebody she trusted.”

“In a bush in the country, where she would never have traveled, not ever,” she continued. “It was an isolated, desolate area, nothing there.”

The mourning family is desperate to get their daughter home so she can be laid to rest.

“I need her home,” her mother said. “I need to lay her to rest, and I need her here.”

Andrea, accompanied by Desiree’s father, flew to the Caribbean island searching for answers. The pair visited the unlit, isolated road where their daughter was found killed.

“It’s a terrible feeling. No words to describe it. I can’t describe how I feel right now, standing here,” Gairy Gibbon, Desiree’s father told the NYDN.

“From where she comes from in New York — where there are lights … to be left here on some dark road to die like this,” Gairy continued, surveying the eerie area.

Rest in perfect peace you beautiful angel. I’m so sorry this world is evil beyond explanation. #desireegibbon A post shared by Malaysia "Lai Lai" Rei (@malaysiasroom) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

According to Desiree’s uncle, authorities are looking to question two young ladies attached to the case.

Desiree leaves behind her parents and two younger sisters.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Gibbons raise money to fly her body back home. The campaign has raised $22,000 of the $30,000 goal.

SOURCE: NY Daily News, CBS

MORE NEWS

Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery CEO Found Dead, Apparent Suicide

Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados

Higher Court Orders Judge To Stop Delaying Meek Mill’s Bail Request