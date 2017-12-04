LeBron James Salutes His Wife Savannah With Beautiful Message [PHOTO]

KYSDC.Com

LeBron James whenever he gets a chance praises his wife Savannah James. The two are high school sweethearts that share three children together. On interviews and in social media post LeBron always shows his love to Savannah.

The Real reason why I'm able to do what I do both on the floor and off it at a very high level! @mrs_savannahrj I Thank You ❤️!! #JamesGang👑 #QueenV👸🏾 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 2, 2017 at 8:12pm PST

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Recently the NBA player posted a picture on Instagram with the sweetest post and it’s making so many love them even more. LeBron said, “The Real reason why I’m able to do what I do both on the floor and off it at a very high level! @mrs_savannahrj I Thank You!! #JamesGang” Last year Savannah wrote about how she helps Lebron and supports him in any way she can.

According to Essence, she said, “I’m his support system with whatever he needs,” she said. “If he needs someone to listen to him. If he needs to talk or if he says, ‘Hey babe, I’m tired. Can I take a nap?’ I will say ‘Yeah, baby. Take a nap,’ and keep the kids occupied. It’s a part of the role that I play as the mother of his kids and being his wife.” We love this couple and wish them many more years of happiness.

RELATED: LeBron James Is Officially Building The “I Promise School In His Hometown

RELATED: Was LeBron James Caught Creepin’?

RELATED: LeBron James Spit Bars With Ice Cube [VIDEO]

The Latest: