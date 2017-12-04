Twitter Helped A Young Bonnet Entrepreneur Sell Out For The Holidays

Ball State University student @AlyseahSimone started a business for ladies who need extra-large silk and satin bonnets to protect their natural crowns.
On Saturday (November 2), Alyseah made a modest request for her timeline’s support in spreading the word about her Bonniedu’s line.
By Monday morning, she had hundreds of orders and almost 70,000 shares.
It got so crazy that she had to stop accepting orders until further notice.
If you’d like to order (or invest) in the future, click the CEO’s social media above.
