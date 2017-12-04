Asahd Covers Paper Magazine & Puts On For Baby Bosses Everywhere

Global Grind

Asahd got his own magazine cover at 1 years old. WHAT KIND OF LEGEND pic.twitter.com/bpONPYm2m3 — The Megan (@MegYuup) December 4, 2017

In the first year of his life, Asahd Khaled has accomplished more than any other baby ever has. Now, adding to his long list of achievements, the Grateful Executive Producer and son to DJ Khaled takes a crack at breaking the internet with a Paper Magazine cover of his own. Thanks to stylist Terrell Jones, the world’s favorite baby was on his most fashionable behavior. Jones tells Global Grind exclusively, he had an “amazing” time working on Asahd’s debut shoot.

On what it was like to style the world’s youngest mogul: “Styling Asahd is absolutely amazing because he actually loves dressing up and he glows when he sees new clothes,” Jones tells Global Grind.

On the inspiration behind his Paper Magazine shoot: “When we came up with the idea of the photoshoot it was just to capture Asahd in all his cuteness from an intimate place. But once i got started it, shifted to shadowing his Dad’s luxury lifestyle—jewelry, sneakers, cars, and fine fabrics,” Jones adds.

It looks like the youngest mogul to ever do it is quite literally just getting started.

Meet @asahdkhaled, the Fresh Prince of Hip-Hop, on papermag.com #BreakTheInternet 📷 @JUCOPhoto Styling by @terrellish A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:14am PST

See more of his adorable debut magazine photoshoot on the flip, plus his official cover story here.

