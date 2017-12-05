Women Gives Birth After Boyfriend Sets Her On Fire

KYSDC.Com

Police in PG County found Andrea Grinage with burns all over her body after her boyfriend set her on fire. According to Essence, Grinage went into labor and was able to go give birth even after enduring so much pain from being burned. Her baby girl was born seven weeks early at the hospital.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Spokeswomen, Jennifer Donelan said. “These are not the circumstances under which this baby was to be born.” Grinage had told police that her boyfriend attacked her. He poured flammable liquid on her and then lit her on fire. During this time he also threatened to hurt her family.

The spokeswoman said, “She was very brave. We want her family to know how brave she was, suffering as badly as she was — critically burned, worried about her unborn child, dealing with those injuries and was able share that information with us so that we could get moving with our investigation and locate this person.” Her boyfriend turned himself in and we are wishing her as well as her baby girl a speedy recovery.

RELATED: Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Paternity Results: Man In Counseling With His Wife Is Hoping For No Break Baby [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Is Brandy Carrying Ray J And Princess Love Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: