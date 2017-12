Juju Announces She’s Graduating With Her Masters

KYSDC.Com

Cam’ron sure was right in his interview when he talked about how smart his ex-JuJu was. According to Bossip, JuJu posted a picture on Instagram stating that she is graduating this week with her Master’s degree. Just weeks ago Cam’ron and JuJu made headlines after breaking off their 10-year relationship.

JuJu is receiving her Masters from Barry University and couldn’t be more happy. She said in the post, “Im so happpppyyyy right now!!! I just picked up my Cap & Gown, it’s official I’m getting my Masters Degree!! . Bachelors Masters Dr. Juju sounds real good right now. #juju #educated #boss #Cubana #lhhny#bachelors #masters #chocolateCuban #barryU #higherLearning. Congratulations JuJu!

