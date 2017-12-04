News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kandi Burruss Headed To Broadway

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
Tank's Exclusive 'All White Affair'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kandi Burruss has so many things on her resume and just added another job to it. According to Love B. Scott, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star will be headed to Broadway to join the cast of “Chicago.” Burruss will play the role of Matron “Mama” Morton and is pretty excited about it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She is on tour now with her group Xscape and then will head to Broadway in January for eight weeks. Reports state that this may be the reason why she didn’t record new music with her group. Congratulations Kandi, we wish you the best of luck on Broadway!

RELATED: Xscape Releases New Songs Without Kandi: “Dream Killa” & “Wifed Up” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Tami Roman Pops Off At Xscape For Moving On Without Kandi Burruss [VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Kandi Burruss Trying To Play The Rest Of Xscape With Her Tour Bus?

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Kandi Burruss On "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Kandi Burruss On "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kandi Burruss On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Kandi Burruss On "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos