Kandi Burruss Headed To Broadway

Kandi Burruss has so many things on her resume and just added another job to it. According to Love B. Scott, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star will be headed to Broadway to join the cast of “Chicago.” Burruss will play the role of Matron “Mama” Morton and is pretty excited about it.

She is on tour now with her group Xscape and then will head to Broadway in January for eight weeks. Reports state that this may be the reason why she didn’t record new music with her group. Congratulations Kandi, we wish you the best of luck on Broadway!

