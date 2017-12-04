Kandi Burruss Headed To Broadway

Source: Prince Williams / Getty
Kandi Burruss will be headed to Broadway to join the cast of "Chicago." Burruss will play the role of Matron "Mama" Morton and is pretty excited about it.
She is on tour now with her group
and then will head to Broadway in January for eight weeks. Reports state that this may be the reason why she didn’t record new music with her group. Congratulations Kandi, we wish you the best of luck on Broadway! Xscape
