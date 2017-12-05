Is Ray J Joining The Cast Of ‘The Real’?

Could the cast of The Real be adding their very first male co-host to the show?

Remember when the fifth co-host was Tamar Braxton? I thought they were done with the idea of finding a replacement but it looks like they’re entertaining adding another P.O.V to the daytime talk show! A male point of view with Ray J! Now he’s been a guest on the show a few times but he recently posted a caption along with a photo on his social media that has us thinking the gig may become permanent really soon.

What do you think about the idea of Ray J joining the cast?

