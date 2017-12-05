Tyrese Admits To Marriage Fraud & Has A Message for the Naysayers

Uhmmm…is it time for Tyrese to be quiet now? He’s kind of incriminating himself.

Earlier today during an interview, he admitted to only marrying his ex-wife and childs’ mother back in ’07 just to help her stay in the United States. Uhm, sir- that’s illegal.

“We had an angel. But I married you to keep you in the country. I never married you because we were happily married. You’re from London. I married you because we had a baby on the way and I had to do whatever I had to do so I’m not traveling all the way to London just to spend quality time with my baby. So now you’re running around painting this picture, like we was [sings ‘Here Comes The Bride’], we got married and there was like 7 people there.”

He also had a message today for those naysayers who say he’s needs to “shut up and keep his business off social media.”

